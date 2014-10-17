Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
VIENNA The European Central Bank has room for more action to address the euro zone's economic problems but does not need emergency measures, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
"One surely has further opportunities. I may point out we are not in recession, we have positive growth rates. It is not as if the ECB has to open the emergency pharmacy now," he told reporters when asked about what step the ECB could still take.
He had earlier told an investment conference that it was "nonsense" to call the ECB a "bad bank" for its plan to buy asset-backed securities as a way to spur the economy, although he said the focus had to be on quality rather than quantity.
He reiterated that a weaker euro exchange rate against the dollar was good for the European economy and reduced the risk of protracted low inflation.
(This story refiles to fix the spelling of Nowotny in the first paragraph)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Alison Williams)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
MOSCOW Russia is considering raising value added tax but lowering mandatory social security payments, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.