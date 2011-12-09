VIENNA European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny denied on Friday talk that the central bank could step up purchases of debt of distressed euro zone members in the wake of the European Union summit.

Asked in an Austrian television interview about rumors to this effect, he said: "This is a rumor that comes up over and over but is not true." He said the ECB was providing extra liquidity to banks to help finance business activity.

Asked if he personally supported expanding ECB bond purchases, he said: "We have a small program now that serves to correct special market imperfections. I think this is reasonable. But this is a limited program in terms of both volume and timing. At the moment I don't see any chance to do more than this."

(Reporting by Michael Shields)