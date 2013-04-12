DUBLIN Portfolio managers in the United States and Asia could pull out of key European funds if Brussels goes ahead with proposals to cap bonuses, a senior industry figure said.

The European Parliament already curbed banker bonuses at the level of salary to address public anger at a pay culture politicians say prompted reckless risk taking and ultimately triggered the financial crisis.

Emboldened by their success, a panel of lawmakers is looking at a similar cap for portfolio managers who manage funds registered under a European framework known as UCITS.

The Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) are followed by fund managers working in New York, Dubai or Singapore, who could see their bonuses capped if the proposals being discussed in Brussels pass into law.

UCITS, which has attracted some 6 trillion euros ($7.88 trillion)in assets, is particularly popular among funds in the United States as a way of accessing retail clients overseas.

"If a U.S. manager or an Asian manager wants to use the UCITS now, they are subject to European remuneration provisions. It makes it very difficult for them to rationalize why you would use it," said Fearghal Woods, senior vice president at Northern Trust in Dublin and president of the Irish Funds Industry Association.

If non-European fund managers want to sell their products to Europeans, there is no way around the potential restriction.

U.S. and Asian investors not selling to European investors could seek to side-step a bonus cap by structuring their funds outside of Europe. Raising fixed salaries, which is already happening in the banking industry, could be another option.

There are nearly 3,200 UCITS funds domiciled in Ireland with assets of nearly 1 trillion euros, making the country the second-largest domicile for UCITS in Europe after Luxembourg, which has 2.4 trillion euros.

When it comes to administering hedge funds, Ireland is the world leader.

If London is the global HQ for hedge funds, then Dublin, less than an hour's flight away, is their back office. Over 1 trillion euros or nearly half of the world's alternative assets are administered in Ireland, much of it in Dublin.

Divorced from the troubles afflicting the country's banking industry, which saw Ireland succumb to an EU-IMF bailout in late 2010, Ireland's funds administration business has gone from strength to strength, registering successive peaks in funds under administration over the past three years.

REGULATIONS

With Europe seeking to rein in how hedge funds, private equity funds and real estate funds operate in Europe, Woods is spending three quarters of his working week dealing with lawyers and scrutinizing regulation.

Much of his time is spent explaining Europe's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), set to be rolled out this July.

Designed to ensure that investors no long suffer the sort of multi-billion dollar losses that emerged in the wake of the Bernard Madoff scandal, AIFMD will make it more difficult to delegate investment responsibilities and will require money managers to work with independent depositaries.

These are banks that, for a fee, track what the manager does with client money and agree to cover investor losses in the event of unauthorized trading.

Woods sees the new rules as both an opportunity and a challenge.

On the one hand, AIFMD should encourage non-European funds that want to tap into the 10.5 trillion euro European market to open a base in the region. Low-tax centers such as Luxembourg and Ireland are vying to be the venue of choice.

But it also risks driving some funds outside Europe where they can trade with less scrutiny.

"As it goes in Europe, I think we are very well positioned to take the positive out of that. Do I think it is going to be positive for every manager and every strategy? No," said Woods in an interview at Northern Trust's Dublin office.

"You will see certain types of business move out."

With final guidelines only issued a few months ago, many investors are unaware of the implications, particularly the additional costs of complying with AIFMD.

Woods said it was too early to say how much extra AIFMD would cost investors.

"I have talked to a lot of asset managers in the last few months and not many of them have been out to clients to explain the implications of some of the new regulations."

Under AIFMD, UCITS managers will have to take at least 50 percent of their bonuses as units in their funds and defer some of their rewards.

The possibility of a cap on bonuses, which would be on top of the AIFMD rules, depends on whether a majority of European Parliament members agree to such a limit and whether, in turn, they can convince a majority of the 27 EU member states that it is a good idea.

At present, lawmakers in the parliament are split over whether a cap is necessary.

"The worst thing in the investment community is uncertainty. Regulation you can deal with and restrictive regulation you can deal with once it is clear," said Woods. ($1 = 0.7618 euros)

(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)