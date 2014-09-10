European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger poses before an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An illustration picture shows a Google logo with two one Euro coins, taken in Munich January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

BERLIN The European Union's new digital economy commissioner, Germany's Guenther Oettinger, said on Wednesday that Google's market power could be limited, adding that he would work to ensure that the search engine's services preserve neutrality and objectivity.

Oettinger also told reporters in Brussels that European telecoms companies tended to be at the lower end of the global spectrum, meaning EU competition policy needed to open up to suggestions from industry.

