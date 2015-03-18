Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count stokes oversupply worries
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed he would hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Greece and the heads of the European Central Bank and the euro group on Thursday to discuss the Greek debt crisis.
President Francois Hollande, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as well as the ECB's Mario Draghi will participate in the meeting, while Jeroen Dijsselbloem will also be present, a spokesman for Tusk said.
The talks will take place on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.
TOKYO The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday as some lackluster U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors few catalysts to build on their U.S. currency exposure.