ATHENS Greece on Tuesday called on NATO to implement a plan to deploy a task force into the Aegean Sea to clamp down on criminal networks smuggling refugees into Europe, with its defense minister accusing Turkey of trying to undermine the deal.

"I sent a letter to the Secretary-General of NATO today asking him to implement the unanimous agreement," Defense Minister Panos Kammenos told journalists.

"In this letter I am asking that the NATO force be moved east of the Greek islands," he said.

Turkey, he said, had raised fresh demands for the task force to be deployed. "Turkey is trying to blow (the agreement) apart," he said.

