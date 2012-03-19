VIENNA European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny reiterated on Monday he saw scant danger of inflation in Europe at the moment but that no one could rule out an oil price shock.

Addressing a panel discussion on the debt crisis he differentiated between inflation driven by demand and that sparked by external factors such as a spike in energy prices.

The second kind of price pressure can never be ruled out, he said, adding no one knew whether political events would trigger sharply higher oil prices.

Where central banks can act is to contain price pressure spawned by excess demand. "This at the moment is not relevant in Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)