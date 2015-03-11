LONDON Acquisitions involving a European target company and a suitor from outside the region totaled $73.4 billion so far this year, the highest amount over this stage of the year since Thomson Reuters records began in the 1970s.

U.S. companies are the most active foreign buyers in Europe, accounting for 38 percent of this year’s inbound deal activity by value, also thanks to a 12 percent fall in the value of the euro against the dollar.

U.S. acquisitions in Europe have more than doubled in value from last year to $27.9 billion.

Britain accounted for the two largest deals, namely Hutchison Whampoa's 0013.HK proposed acquisition of O2's UK operations and Ball Corp's (BLL.N) move for Rexam REX.L.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)