LONDON European equity funds posted a record 38th consecutive weekly outflow and government bond funds saw redemptions for the 16th week in a row as investors braced for a potential "angry rise" in bond yields, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

The outflow from European equity funds was the smallest in virtually that entire losing streak but was still enough to help drive a broader outflow from global stock funds, BAML said, citing data from fund-tracker EPFR.

The redemptions from government bond funds masked inflows into other fixed income assets as investors sought returns elsewhere, but strategists at the U.S. bank warned that the bond bear market is likely to continue.

The rise in world bond yields since the summer has so far been benign, with volatility remaining relatively subdued, credit spreads tightening, bank stocks rising and the dollar's rise a gradual one.

But the rest of the fourth quarter could be marked by a battle between "Robin Hood populism" via government spending, wealth redistribution and protectionism, and the growing band of bond bears trying to push yields sharply higher, they said.

In the week ending Oct. 26 investors pulled another $700 million from European equity funds, BAML said, bringing the year-to-date outflow total up to $96.25 billion.

World equity funds lost $1.2 billion overall, the sixth outflow of the last seven weeks. Japanese equity funds lost $1.4 billion while investors poured $900 million into emerging market equity funds, the data showed.

So far this year equity fund outflows have totaled $147 billion, all from developed markets, while bond fund inflows have reached $186 billion.

Despite the outflow from government bond funds in the latest week, emerging market fixed income attracted inflows for the 17th straight week ($1 billion) and inflation-protected bond inflows ($1.1 billion, the highest since April) helped drive an overall sector inflow of $1.9 billion.

Benchmark U.S. and euro zone 10-year bond yields rose on Friday to their highest levels since May, and equivalent UK yields hit their highest since Britain voted in June to leave the European Union.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)