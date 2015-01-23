LONDON Europe recommended seven new drugs for approval on Friday, including two antibiotics for skin infections and a new treatment option for HIV.

Regulator European Medicines Agency gave the green light to The Medicines Company's oritavancin and Cubist Pharmaceuticals tedizolid phosphate for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

It also recommended for approval Merck & Co's combination of lamivudine and raltegravir for HIV, and Santen's ciclosporin for severe keretitis.

The Medicines Company's drug cangrelor for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events was also recommended for approval, as was its Raplixa, a fibrinogen and thrombin powder, for improvement of haemostasis.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, said on late Thursday it has received a positive opinion from the European regulatory authorities for its obesity treatment Saxenda.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)