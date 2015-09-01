VIENNA Bulgarian authorities have made an arrest in connection with the 71 dead refugees found in an abandoned refrigeration truck on an Austria highway last Thursday, the prosecutor's office in charge of the case said on Tuesday.

"Austria has issued five European arrest warrants, all of which have now been fulfilled," said Verena Strnad from the prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt in the province of Burgenland where the truck was found.

"A person in Bulgaria was recently arrested under one of the European arrest warrants," she said, declining to give any further details.

Bulgarian authorities were unable to confirm the arrest. However, state TV channel BNT reported that one person had been arrested in Bulgaria on Tuesday, citing investigative sources.

A baby girl and three other children were among the dead crammed into the back of a truck discovered on Thursday on a highway from the Hungarian border to Vienna, where it had been dumped 24 hours earlier.

Authorities in Hungary said they had made five arrests in connection with the case.

Strnad said only four of the European arrest warrants had been fulfilled in Hungary.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker in Vienna and Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)