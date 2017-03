VIENNA A motorway between Hungary and Austria, which crosses the border at a point used by thousands of migrants on their way to Germany, has reopened after a short closure, its operator said on Monday.

"The closure of the A4 near Nickelsdorf has been lifted ... If people were to be present on the highway, the police will close the motorway again," a spokesman for the operator, ASFINAG, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy)