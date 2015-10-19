Migrants look on as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA Some 5,000 migrants reached Slovenia on Monday from Croatia, with another 1,200 on their way by train, the Slovenian interior ministry said, accusing Croatia of ignoring efforts to contain the flow.

Interior Ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic said Germany was accepting fewer arrivals and Austria in turn was asking Slovenia to stem the flow.

"So far about 5,000 migrants arrived in Slovenia today," Sefic told a news conference. "We expect another train with 1,200 migrants, which would mean more than 6,000 today. Croatia is ignoring our pleas, our plans."

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Roche)