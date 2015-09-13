MUNICH Bavarian Premier Horst Seehofer said on Sunday that Germany's decision to introduce controls along its border with Austria was an "important signal" to the rest of the world as well as to Germans concerned about the "worrying" influx of refugees.

Speaking at a news conference in Munich, Seehofer, who also leads the sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said coalition leaders in Berlin had agreed unanimously to introduce the controls during a conference call on Saturday.

Seehofer also demanded a doubling of the 1 million euros the federal government has earmarked this year to help states and municipalities cope with the flood of refugees, saying the situation had "changed dramatically" since an agreement last week on the financing.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)