POLIKASTRO, Greece Hundreds of migrants stranded in northern Greece blocked the main road to Macedonia on Tuesday, angry at delays to their journey north caused by protesting taxi drivers and farmers on the border, a Reuters cameraman said.

The migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, chanted "Macedonia, Macedonia" and sat down in the road.

Around 80 buses packed with migrants were backed up short of the border on Tuesday, their journey halted by Macedonian taxi drivers who have blocked the railway line and Greek farmers staging a tractor protest over planned pension reforms.

(Reporting by Fedja Grulovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)