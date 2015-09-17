A migrant holds a sack pack on his head as he lies on the railway track in Tovarnik, Croatia September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

TOVARNIK, Croatia Croatia said on Thursday it could not take in any more migrants, amid chaotic scenes of riot police trying to control thousands who have streamed into the European Union country from Serbia.

Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said Croatia would provide migrants with safe passage to reception centers around the capital, Zagreb, but that those not seeking asylum would be considered illegal immigrants. He said 6,500 had entered in the past 24 hours.

"Croatia will not be able to receive more people," Ostojic told reporters in the town of Tovarnik on Croatia's eastern border with Serbia.

"When we said corridors are prepared, we meant a corridor from Tovarnik to Zagreb," he added, suggesting Croatia would not be allowing migrants simply to proceed northwards to Slovenia.

