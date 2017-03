Two migrants walk on the Serbian side of the border near Sid, Croatia September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Police in Croatia said on Wednesday they were registering migrants entering from Serbia and would transport them to reception centers near the capital Zagreb.

A police spokesman in the eastern border county of Vukovarsko-Srijemska confirmed an unspecified number of migrants had crossed into Croatia, after a Reuters cameraman saw at least 100 walking through fields across the border.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Ralph Boulton)