A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Croatia may lift a blockade on its border with fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia in the next 24 hours, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Friday.

The two Balkan neighbors engaged in a trade war this week over the flow of thousands of migrants across their joint border, plunging their relations to the lowest level since communist Yugoslavia broke up in blood in the 1990s.

"I am having intense discussions with my colleagues in the government to lift the border measures today or tomorrow," Milanovic said on the government's official Twitter account.

Zagreb banned Serbian cargo traffic on Monday, demanding that Belgrade send migrants to Hungary and Romania too, instead of exclusively to Croatia, a European Union member since 2013.

European Union enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn, speaking in Belgrade on Friday, called on Croatia to lift restrictions at the border.

"I urge the Croatian government to change their decision," he said. The situation could only be resolved "by simply lifting the blockade. There is no alternative," he said.

With long columns of trucks building up on the main Bajakovo crossing, Belgrade banned all Croatian goods and trucks on Wednesday night and Zagreb responded by blocking all cars with Serbian plates from entering through Bajakovo.

Croatia is sending migrants north across its own border with Hungary - which in turn sends them to Austria - but is struggling to keep pace with the influx.

More than 60,000 migrants have entered Croatia in the past week. Zagreb says it can control a flow of up to 5,000 people a day, but not more.

Croatia fought a 1991-95 war against Belgrade-backed Serb rebels to forge its independence from communist Yugoslavia

Relations with Serbia have remained relatively cool despite considerable progress in the free flow of people and capital since reformers in Serbia ousted the late strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Dominic Evans)