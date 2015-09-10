COPENHAGEN A motorway connecting the Danish peninsula Jutland to Germany reopened on Thursday, Danish authorities said, a day after it was closed when some 300 refugees, including children, began walking on it.

Some limits on train traffic remained, however.

Danish police said on Wednesday that 3,000 "foreigners" had arrived in Denmark between Sunday and Wednesday.

"The situation changes from hour to hour, but some are seeking asylum in Denmark, some are returning to Germany, and others are in custody or traveling on through Denmark," the national police said in a statement.

Danish police on Wednesday closed a motorway and rail links in a bid to stem the flow of refugees heading north to Sweden.

They have ordered trains to go no further than the train ferry stop in Germany, however, forcing train passengers to walk on board the ferries that then cross to Rodby in Denmark, operator Scandlines told Reuters.

"We encourage our customers to bring their passports to get the traffic to flow more easily," a spokeswoman from Scandlines said. It was not immediately clear whether passport checks - unnecessary in the Schengen region to which both Denmark and Germany belong - were being made.

On Wednesday two trains carrying about 240 people were stopped by Danish police in Rodby. Refugees on board were refusing to leave the train, police said.

