ZURICH As many as 50 refugees died in a truck found in eastern Austria on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesman told a news conference carried on Austrian television he could not put an exact figure on the number of victims. "We can assume that it could be 20 people who died. It could also be 40, it could be 50 people," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)