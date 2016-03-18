European Union leaders pose for a family photo during a EU summit over migration in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday he hoped to achieve an agreement with EU leaders who are seeking to convince Ankara to help stem the influx of migrants into Europe.

"Of course the EU and Turkey have the same goal, the same objective to help Syrian refugees especially and also to have a new feature in our continents in a right manner. This is our purpose," Davutoglu said on arrival for talks in Brussels.

"I am sure, I hope, we will be achieving our goal."

Davutoglu was arriving for talks with EU leaders who are hoping to convince Turkey to help end Europe's migration crisis in return for financial and political concessions.

