BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday he would summon EU leaders for an emergency summit unless they could agree on how to share out migrants.

The European Commission proposed in May a quota system for relocating across Europe 40,000 asylum-seekers fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. EU member states blocked the plan, with eastern European countries particularly resistant to accepting migrants.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday the number needed to be quadrupled to 160,000 from overburdened Italy, Greece and Hungary, with mandatory quotas.

Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said in a televised message that justice and home affairs ministers meeting in an emergency session on Monday should take a concrete and united step.

"After contacts I had with member states (in) the last few days I feel more hopeful today that we are closer to finding a solution based on consensus and genuine solidarity," he said.

"Without such a decision I will have to call an emergency meeting of the European Council still in September."

EU leaders are currently not due to meet at a summit until mid-October.

Monday's ministerial meeting is expected to adopt the initial plan to relocate 40,000 asylum seekers and then discuss the proposal for a further 120,000, with quotas per country. The plan initially only envisages resettling Syrians, Iraqis and Eritreans.

An EU diplomat said the contentious issues were the mandatory nature of the quotas and the compensation those countries that opted out would be obliged to pay.

At just 0.002 percent of GDP, the compensation figure would be tiny - such as around 1.5 million euros for reluctant Slovakia - but some states were still baulking at the idea of being fined and sidelined, the EU diplomat said.

Recipient countries were also unhappy with the idea of the Commission then redistributing untaken quotas.

EU ambassadors are expected to spend Sunday night thrashing through a revised text of proposals from the Commission to break the deadlock. Central European countries are among the most vocal opponents of the quota scheme.

Juncker on Wednesday appealed to "historic fairness", reminding eastern states of the welcome given their own people as refugees in the communist era.

European governments will on Monday also give clearance to extend the EU's naval mission in the Mediterranean to target people-smugglers on the high seas.

