Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium, as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS A Turkish offer to take back all illegal migrants who leave its shores for Europe is a potential breakthrough toward resolving the EU's migration crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

She told a news conference after a 15-hour European Union summit with Turkey that EU leaders supported the basic outlines of the plan put to them by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu but more work was needed to reach agreement by the next EU summit on March 17-18.

Asked whether she still opposed Turkish membership of the EU, Merkel said the issue was "not on the agenda today" and strategic cooperation with Ankara was a vital geopolitical interest for Europe.

If Turkey made good on its offer to take back all illegal migrants, she would support bringing forward visa-free travel for Turks in the EU to June, provided Ankara met the conditions.

She added that the leaders raised their concerns over the Turkish government's seizure of the best-selling Zaman newspaper with Davutoglu and stressed their support for press freedom.

