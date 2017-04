Migrants wait on the bridge at the Austrian-German border between Braunau and Simbach at lake Inn near Passau, Germany, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their left-leaning Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners agreed on Thursday to tighten asylum rules, reaching a compromise on how to stem a migrant influx, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

The measures include a two-year ban on family reunions for asylum seekers who are granted limited refugee protection, said Garbiel, who is SPD leader. Germany also wants to speed up the deportations of failed asylum seekers.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Dominic Evans)