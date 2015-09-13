BERLIN The German government will temporarily reintroduce border controls in response to the refugee crisis - a move that would breach the European Union's open-borders Schengen agreement - German newspaper Bild said on Sunday.

It said this would affect Germany's border with Austria first.

The German government was not immediately available to comment on the report.

But Thomas Strobl, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) told German newspaper Die Welt that he welcomed the controls, suggesting that they had already been decided upon.

"The controls that have been introduced on the border with Austria are the right thing to do. They'll enable us to at least slow down the acute inflows of refugees," he was quoted as saying.

A police officer at Munich's main train station said Germany did not expect any more trains to arrive on Sunday evening, suggesting that Germany is not letting them through.

About 13,000 refugees and asylum seekers arrived in Munich on Saturday and by Sunday afternoon another 3,000 had arrived.

Bild cited security sources as saying that the state government in Bavaria had asked the federal police to help deal with the task. The newspaper said the federal police would send 2,100 officers to Bavaria to help it secure its borders.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and Jens Hack in Munich; Editing by Greg Mahlich)