A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN A dispute over whether to reinstate border controls within Europe's passport-free Schengen Area is putting the future of the euro and the European Union in danger, the head of the BGA German trade federation said on Thursday.

"If Schengen in this form were to be destroyed now and the European Union massively endangered, then I would worry about a chain reaction which would not stop at the euro," Anton Boerner told Reuters in an interview.

"Then the whole shebang would go up in the air," he added.

Austria said on Wednesday it would cap the number of refugees it will let in and tighten border controls, upping the pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to limit the number of new arrivals coming to Germany.

Merkel has criticized the measure as "not helpful".

Instead she hopes to stem the influx by improving conditions at refugee camps in Lebanon and Jordan, giving Turkey aid to crackdown on people smugglers, and distributing refugees across the EU based on a quota system.

Boerner called on Merkel to stand by her decision not to close Germany's borders, despite coming under pressure from her Christian Social Union coalition ally in Bavaria who want her to reverse her open-door policy for refugees.

"If she gives in, the whole European Union will break apart," he said.

Germany's wealth was based on having open borders in Europe, he added.

Foreign and national trade groups said earlier this week that reinstating border controls would cost German trade billions.

Boerner called on all parties to solve the refugee crisis on Europe's external borders as well as pushing ahead with the integration of the newcomers.

