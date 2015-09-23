German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders extraordinary summit on the migrant crisis, in Brussels, Belgium September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS/BERLIN Germany has asked the European Commission to approve an extension of its temporarily re-introduced border controls to better cope with the record influx of migrants, a spokeswoman of the EU's executive body told Reuters on Wednesday.

The German government introduced controls of its borders with Austria and the Czech Republic on Sept. 13 for 10 days. Berlin requested an extension for another 20 days, the spokeswoman said.

Record numbers of migrants, including tens of thousands of refugees from Middle East conflict, have been traveling to Europe - many of them trying to reach Germany after it promised to admit 800,000 asylum seekers.

European Union leaders were holding an emergency summit on Wednesday, aiming to patch up their bitter divisions over the migrant influx and pledge funds for Syrian refugees.

According to Europe's Schengen regulation, which allows passport free travel across its 26 member states, a request for the temporary reintroduction of border controls needs to be submitted to the European Commission.

Temporary border controls can be implemented for a maximum of two months in case of serious threat to public policy or internal security of a Schengen member country.

An approval of Germany's request to extend border controls is generally expected.

