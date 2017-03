A child leans against a fence as migrants wait to cross the border to Germany from Salzburg, Austria, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BERLIN Building a fence along the border with Austria would not stop migrants from arriving in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday.

The comments by Steffen Seibert came following reports that a group of conservative politicians in Germany were working on proposals to close the border with the help of fences.

