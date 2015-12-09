German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Germany's national budget is on track to be close to balanced next year but an influx of refugees makes it harder to assess the outlook for the public finances, top finance officials said on Wednesday.

Roughly a million refugees and migrants fleeing war and deprivation in the Middle East, Africa and Asia are expected to arrive in Germany this year alone - the majority of those reaching Europe - and local authorities are struggling to cope.

The Stability Council compromising Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and the finance ministers of Germany's 16 states said it expected an "close to balanced national budget" in 2016 despite the refugee influx.

"The current situation is good, but the forecast risks have increased emphatically," Thomas Schaefer, conservative finance minister of the western state of Hesse who co-chaired the meeting together with Schaeuble, told reporters.

Germany's national budget comprising federal, state and municipality finances as well as social insurance registered a surplus in 2014 and is expected to do so again this year.

Schaeuble said Germany's budget consolidation efforts in recent years had created room to cope with the challenge posed by the refugee crisis.

Schaeuble has already planned additional expenditure of 8 billion euros ($8.81 billion) in his 2016 budget to cope with the refugee influx.

An independent panel of economists who advise the council said the extent of the effect of the refugee influx on state finances depended on how quickly the new arrivals are integrated into the labor market.

"The effects of the significant increase in immigration on the state finances are hard to gauge reliably at the moment," the panel said in a statement.

But the experts added that it was "plausible" to expect an increased burden on national finances of up to a 1/4 percentage point of GDP this year compared with 2014 and 1/2 a percentage point next year.

Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel has waned as many Germans worry how the country can deal with the new arrivals.

Under intense pressure from conservative allies to reduce the flood of refugees, the chancellor faces the biggest test of her authority from within her Christian Democrats Union in years when the party holds a congress next week.

