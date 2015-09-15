German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere awaits the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday the EU must talk about how to put pressure on EU countries opposed to sharing out refugees to help cope with a record influx of people that is straining resources.

De Maiziere said the EU was still some way from agreeing long-term quotas for refugees.

"So I think we must talk about ways of exerting pressure," he told ZDF television, adding that some of the countries opposing quotas were the beneficiaries of EU structural funds.

De Maiziere also said he was sticking to his forecast that some 800,000 refugees would arrive in Germany this year, despite some senior politicians saying there could be as many as 1 million new arrivals.

"I don't want to change the forecast," said de Maiziere.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)