Policemen fix registration bands at the wrist of migrant's children at a train station near the border with Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BERLIN The number of refugees who entered Germany on Wednesday more than doubled to 7266, a federal police spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Most of them were picked up when crossing the German-Austrian border", spokeswoman Judith Toelle said, adding that on Tuesday police had stopped 3,442 migrants.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)