Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium, as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday things were moving in the right direction in Europe's efforts to tackle its migrant crisis after EU leaders reached a draft deal with Turkey aimed at stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.

Things could be progressing faster "but overall all things are moving in the right direction," Merkel told German radio station SWR.

She added that the EU should consider quotas for refugees from Iraq in addition to those from Syria.

