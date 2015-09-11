German Red Cross members help a pregnant migrant after her arrival at a new emergency shelter in a sports hall near the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN Germany has put 4,000 troops on standby to help with an unprecedented influx of refugees, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told a German magazine.

"For this weekend alone we have put 4,000 soldiers on standby," von der Leyen told German weekly Der Spiegel, adding that the soldiers should be able "to pitch in an emergency."

Germany's towns and cities are struggling to cope with a record-breaking influx of refugees.

More migrants have arrived at Munich's train station since the start of September than in the whole of 2014. Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said an influx of about 40,000 refugees is expected this weekend.

