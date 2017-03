German Minister of Economic Affairs Sigmar Gabriel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) react as they attend a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag on Germany's 2016 budget in Berlin, Germany September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said in a letter to his Social Democrat (SPD) party members on Monday that Germany may get 1 million new arrivals this year rather than the 800,000 that the interior ministry has forecast.

"There are a lot of indications that we will not take in 800,000 people fleeing this year ... but rather 1 million," he said in a letter seen by Reuters.

However, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday that the German government was sticking with its forecast.

