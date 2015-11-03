Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

BRUSSELS Greece will send on Wednesday a first group of 30 refugees to Luxembourg as part of a European Union relocation plan aimed at easing the burden on EU border countries amid the 28-nation bloc's biggest migration crisis since World War Two.

"Tomorrow the first flight will leave Greece under the EU's relocation scheme," the EU Commission for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said in a statement, calling the transfer of the first refugees a "symbolic moment".

The EU wants to relocate a total of 160,000 refugees from the EU border countries of Greece and Italy over two years. So far no refugee has been relocated from Greece and fewer than 100 have been transferred from Italy to other EU countries.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)