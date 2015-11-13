Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

GENEVA The United Nations urged financially strapped Greece on Friday to expand reception centers before winter sets in for refugees and migrants who continue to pour onto the island of Lesbos at a rate of 3,300 every day.

More than half of the 660,000 migrants who have reached Greece this year crossed a narrow sea channel from Turkey to Lesbos, whose capacity to care for cold and hungry families has been overwhelmed, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.

"Right now about 12,000 refugees and migrants are on the island and reception capacity is 2,800, so naturally that

is going to create tensions between the refugees, with the police and the local community," Diane Goodman, head of UNHCR operations for the emergency, told a Geneva news briefing.

"We hope that land will be allocated and that the Greek authorities will be given funds necessary in order to set up proper reception sites," she said, speaking from Athens after spending a week on Lesbos.

Greece has been the first port of call for migrants streaming into Europe in greater numbers that at any time since World War Two. But Greece's ability to care for them before they move on to preferred destinations like Germany and Sweden is limited by the debt-crippled country's lack of spare funds.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, on a visit to Lesbos a week ago, conceded Greece was unable to cope with the unrelenting influx of migrants, just days after saying that he was shamed by Europe's handling of the crisis.

Greece and Italy, the other main European entry point for migrants, have both complained that fellow EU states have been slow to make good on promises to take people in, with only about 150 of 160,000 earmarked for relocation being moved so far.

A Greek government source told Reuters last week that Athens had already spent 1.5 billion euros on reception centers and staff to handle migrants and needed 100 million euros for identification and relocation.

The UNHCR's Goodman called on Greek authorities to ensure "proper security" and registration of refugees on Lesbos, who are mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. Poor sanitation facilities on the Aegean island, where many people are sleeping outdoors, including newborn babies, also needed improving.

UNHCR is establishing presences at six locations along Lesbos' northern shore to provide immediate life-saving help to refugees arriving via increasingly cold and stormy seas from Turkey, Goodman said. Transport would be provided around the clock to transit centers at Moria or Kara Tape in the east.

"The fact that lives are being saved and that essential needs nonetheless are still being met is something that is important to realize....We have been ensuring people are not dying or exposed to additional risks," she said.

The European Union launched a fund for Africa on Thursday with an initial $2 billion to combat the poverty and conflict driving African migration to Europe, but African leaders said more fundamental economic change was needed.

The International Organisation for Migation (IOM) welcomed the "first inter-continental agreement on managing migration" and its focus on encouraging economic migrants to return home.

"We see this as particularly important when pressure is growing as you know for deportations from Europe and IOM firmly believes that the best way to do this is through voluntary return and reintegration," IOM spokesman Leonard Doyle said.

"That is to say, sending people back with a small piece of support to help them set up in business or whatever, rather than deporting them under armed guard."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)