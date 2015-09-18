Companies and organizations are pledging to provide funds, goods and services to help thousands of migrants arriving in Europe from war-torn and impoverished countries. Companies are helping through both corporate and employee schemes.

Following are some examples of the help offered (in order of date, most recent at top):

> Visa Europe has donated £1 million to the Save the Children's Child Refugee Crisis Appeal, stepping up help it already provides to the charity through corporate and employee schemes. (Sept. 17)

> Germany-based mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL is in talks to make up to 100,000 square meters of empty buildings in Germany available for use as accommodation for migrants. Germany's largest employer also plans to offer up to 1,000 internships, CEO Frank Appel said. (Sept. 17)

> Europe's largest software maker SAP is working on a smartphone application to help migrants arriving in Germany to navigate bureaucracy and officials to register them. The app would be free of charge to migrants and authorities, and the company was talking to government bodies to see if they could use it, said a spokesman. None had signed up so far, he added. (Sept. 16)

> The European Union will allocate 30 million euros ($34million) in aid for dairy farmers to make surplus milk available to migrants. (Sept. 15)

> Google announced a donation-matching campaign that aims to raise $11 million for humanitarian organizations aiding migrants. (Sept. 15)

> Air Liquide, Michelin, Sodexo and Total will assist refugees being resettled in France with food, essential supplies, health care, help with resettlement costs and training. (Sept. 11)

> The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Goldman Sachs have partnered to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to migrants, earmarking 2 million pounds ($3.1 million) for supplies including emergency foodpacks, secure accommodation for vulnerable children and temporary medical facilities. (Sept. 10)

> German tour operator Alltours has been collecting donations of food and clothes at its headquarters in Duesseldorf and flying them to the island of Kos. Airlines Air Berlin and Germanwings have offered to transport the goods on their flights for free, Alltours said. (Sept. 8)

> Hungary's Magyar Telekom will offer free Wi-Fiservice in transit zones set up for migrants, the unit of Deutsche Telekom said. (Sept. 8)

> Daimler's trucks unit and aid organization Luftfahrt Ohne Grenzen sent a convoy of trucks carrying around 120 tonnes of supplies to Syrian refugee camps in Turkey. The carmaker has also donated two Mercedes-Benz Transport vans for use by aid organizations. (Sept. 7)

> German real estate firm LEG has made around 450 flats available for migrants. It said the people coming to Germany could rejuvenate towns where populations were declining. (Sept. 7)

> German wind power association BWE which with 20,000 members is one of the biggest renewable industry associations worldwide said its members went along to a camp with 1,700 refugees in Berlin Spandau, presenting medical and household goods. (Sept. 4)

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; editing by Jason Neely)