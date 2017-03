Hungarian riot policemen are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BUDAPEST Hungarian police said a group of "aggressive" migrants had broken through a border gate from Serbia on Wednesday and were confronted by lines of riot police.

"Police is taking lawful and proportionate measures to protect the Hungarian state border and the external frontier of the European Union," police said in a statement.

