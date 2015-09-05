BUDAPEST Hungary will deploy police forces along its southern border after Sept. 15 to stem a refugee influx and also send in the military if parliament approves a government proposal, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

"The big changes will come after Sept. 15... and we'll bring the border under control step by step," Orban told a news conference. "We'll send in the police, then, if we get approval from parliament, we'll deploy the military.

"It’s not 150,000 (migrants coming) that some want to divide according to quotas, it’s not 500,000, a figure that I heard in Brussels, it’s millions, then tens of millions, because the supply of immigrants is endless," the right-wing premier said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)