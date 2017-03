ROSZKE, Hungary Migrants held at a camp in Roszke, near Hungary's border with Serbia, broke through a barrier and clashed with riot police on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

A group of about 300 migrants broke out of the Roszke camp earlier on Friday but police apprehended and returned all of them.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Writing by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Angus MacSwan)