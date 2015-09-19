Migrants gather near a European Union sign at the Croatia-Slovenia border crossing at Bregana, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

MOHACS, Hungary Hungary accused Croatia of letting it and the European Union down by failing to stem the flow of migrants entering the bloc amid deepening discord in Europe over the biggest westwards migration in decades.

The two countries are struggling to contain a swelling flow of migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere, hundreds of thousands of whom are crossing their region on their way to western Europe.

Earlier on Saturday, Hungary said it was summoning some 500 reservists to cover for soldiers who had already been deployed to the country's porous southern frontier.

Speaking at a press conference in south-western Hungary, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Croatia was violating its legal commitment to defend the EU's frontiers.

"Croatia has let down not just Hungary but the EU and has given up on all legal commitments that bind it," he said.

Croatia earlier said it had "forced" Hungary to take in thousands of migrants and would continue sending them to its northern neighbor.

Some 8,000 migrants had arrived from Hungary's south-western neighbor on Friday, senior security adviser Gyorgy Bakondi said at the same press conference. They added to the more than 200,000 migrants who had entered the country since January.

The migrants in Croatia are attempting to circumvent a barbed-wire fence along Hungary's border with Serbia. Bakondi said work had started on constructing a similar fence along the Croatian section of the frontier, though the marshy terrain made the work more difficult.

Bakondi said he did not expect the migrant flow from Croatia to slow in coming days.

(Reporting By Gergely Szakacs and Thomas Escritt, editing by David Evans)