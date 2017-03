BUDAPEST Hungarian police were pushing journalists out of the railway station at the town of Bicske, where they stopped a train full of migrants, and have declared the site an "operation zone", a Reuters reporter said.

Groups of 30-40 migrants are protesting at the station, refusing to go to a nearby reception camp.

The train, still full of migrants, is stationary there.

