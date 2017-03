Hungarian policemen detain migrants from Afghanistan after they illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asttohatolom, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BUDAPEST Hungarian police launched criminal proceedings against 35 people on Tuesday for illegally crossing the country's southern border with Serbia, state news agency MTI reported on Wednesday, after the country shut its European Union frontier.

MTI said Hungarian authorities received 94 asylum claims in two special transit zones on Tuesday, of which 19 were rejected and seven appealed. It said 74 people, 13 families and two seniors, have applied for special treatment.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Ralph Boulton)