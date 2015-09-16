Migrants shout slogans as they stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ROSZKE, Hungary Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting migrants demanding they be allowed to enter from Serbia on Wednesday as a border crackdown by Budapest turned violent.

Thick black smoke billowed over the area as mainly young male migrants broke up stones and concrete on the road and lobbed them at lines of riot police.

Police, backed by special anti-terrorist units, responded with water cannon and tear gas from the other side of a metal barrier rolled out across the road at the Roszke-Horgos border crossing.

Hungary's right-wing government has built a metal fence all along the frontier with Serbia to keep them out, under a crackdown launched on Tuesday that has seen asylum seekers rejected within hours of entering no-man's land.

Hungarian police accused "aggressive" migrants of trying to breach the border fence.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)