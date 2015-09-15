BUDAPEST A Hungarian crackdown on migrants crossing its southern frontier "looks like" a contravention of its obligations under United Nations and European Union rules on refugees and asylum, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

Hungary "has obligations to follow which it looks like this new legislation would be a contravention of," Magdalena Majkowska-Tomkin, head of the Hungary office of the IOM told Reuters. "Both the international U.N. conventions on the status of refugees, but also EU legislation regarding asylum and also regarding criminal procedures."

Majkowska-Tomkin said the IOM saw scope for a legal challenge to the new rules. "From my perspective Hungary needs to respect its international obligations and allow people to claim asylum and provide facilities for them that are adequate for their condition."

