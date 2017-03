Hungarian riot police watches from behind a fence migrants protesting on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE Hungary has informed Serbia it has ordered a 30-day suspension of the Roszke-Horgos border crossing between the two countries, Serbia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, after clashes erupted between migrants and Hungarian police in the area.

Roszke-Horgos is one of the main border crossings between Serbia and European Union member Hungary, which sealed the frontier to migrants on Tuesday.

