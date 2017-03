People stand in a queue to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant carries his child in front of a line of hungarian policemen at the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hungary closed Budapest's main Eastern Railway station on Tuesday morning with no trains departing or arriving until further notice, a spokesman for state railway company MAV said.

There are hundreds of migrants waiting at the station. People have been told to leave the station and police have lined up at the main entrance, national news agency MTI reported.

Trainloads of migrants arrived in Austria and Germany from Hungary on Monday as European Union asylum rules collapsed under the strain of a wave of migration unprecedented in the EU.

