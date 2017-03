PALERMO Italian police have detained 10 people on suspicion of multiple homicide and aiding illegal immigration after 52 migrants were found dead in the hull of a boat this week, a prosecutor's office source said on Friday.

Police in Palermo, Sicily, held the suspects after a Swedish coastguard ship arrived at the port city on Thursday carrying the corpses of the victims and hundreds of survivors.

(Reporting by Wladimiro Pantaleone, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones)