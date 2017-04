Refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

GENEVA The total number of migrants and refugees arriving in Greece in January topped 62,000, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

"(It) is many, many times what we saw a year ago in the previous January," IOM spokesman Joel Millman said.

He added that there were more than 360 deaths among migrants in the waters off Greece, Turkey and Italy during the month.

