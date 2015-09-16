Abeer 26, a Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, carries her daughter as she sleeps while on her way crossing the border by train from Macedonia to Serbia September 13, 2015. Picture taken September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Abeer (R), 26, a Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, stands at a railway station near the Serbian crossing border in Macedonia September 13, 2015. Picture taken September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Syrian migrants Nour (R) and her son Ahmed are seen inside a train as they make their way to the Macedonian-Serbian border September 13, 2015. Picture taken September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Syrian migrants are seen inside a train while on their way to crossing the Macedonian-Serbian border September 13, 2015. Picture taken September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

BELGRADE, The train from Macedonia was already full when we got on board. Even the corridors were packed, and when they closed the doors to set off, the smell was so foul we could barely breathe.

Thousands of people had paid 24 euros ($27) for their tickets and scrambled for places with a determination given greater urgency by the knowledge that further north, Hungary was preparing to close its border and block their path.

Ihab and Haytham, two Syrian men whose families I am following on their trek from Turkey to Europe, persuaded some of the younger passengers to give up their seats to the men's wives. Squeezed in, they slept until we reached the border.

As we traveled in the cramped carriages, I realized we had lost one group - Malik's family, from the Kurdish region of Hassaka in northeast Syria - who had failed to get on the train.

More separation was to come at the Serbian border, where I had to leave Ihab and Haytham while I made the crossing legally.

We disembarked at a cold, stone train station at 6 a.m., and everyone rushed to the streets to receive the warm clothes offered by a local organization.

Ihab's family took a taxi to another station to make the onward trip to Belgrade by rail - a decision he later regretted. The train took 10 hours to reach the Serbian capital while others got there by bus in just four, saving precious time in the race to reach Hungary before Tuesday's border closure.

"We need to reach the Hungarian border as soon as possible," Ihab told me anxiously by telephone from Belgrade.

The crossing into Hungary, a member of the European Union, is one of the most crucial steps in the long trek towards Germany and other wealthy EU states. Haytham compared it to the dangerous sea crossing from Turkey to Greece at the start of his journey.

"We have two fears. One was crossing the sea in a death-boat, and the second was crossing the Hungarian border," he said as he sat in the railway station in Belgrade.

I spoke again by phone with Ihab as his family reached the Hungarian border. We arranged to meet, but they were in a rush to cross the frontier and we lost contact.

I felt like I had lost my own family.

(Reuters photographer Zohra Bensemra is following a group of families fleeing the war in Syria and seeking a new life in Europe. This report comes from Belgrade.)

